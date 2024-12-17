Isaiah Stewart Exits Game Early, Will Not Return
2 weeks agoDetroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (knee) exited Monday night's game against the Miami Heat early and will not return. The team is stating that he has a hyperextended left knee. Stewart scored four points and grabbed three boards before exiting in with 9:10 left in the second quarter. The 23-year-old was contesting a layup by Terry Rozier and was in visible pain after landing. He has averaged 6.1 PPG and 6.1 RPG this season. Should he be forced to miss an extended period of time, expect Jalen Duren to get more minutes as a starter with Detroit's other option at center being Paul Reed, who they recently resigned on Monday after waiving him just two days prior.
Source: Pistons PR
