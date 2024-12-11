Isaac Guerendo Misses Tuesday's Practice
3 days agoSan Francisco 49ers rookie running back Isaac Guerendo (foot) had his jersey on at the team' walkthrough practice on Tuesday and was walking around without a limp, but he didn't take part and was listed as a non-participant for the second straight day this week. The 49ers will see how much progress Guerendo makes over the next two days. If Guerendo is unable to play on Thursday against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, the 49ers' RB pecking order will likely be Patrick Taylor Jr., then Ke'Shawn Vaughn and then Israel Abanikanda. Christian McCaffrey (knee) is done for the year, while Jordan Mason (ankle) could also miss the rest of the year with a high-ankle sprain. The 24-year-old Guerendo delivered immediately for fantasy managers in the Week 14 win over the Chicago Bears, going for 128 scrimmage yards and two scores, but right now, he's up in the air to play on a short turnaround in Week 15.
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows
