Grant Calcaterra Grabs First Career Touchdown In Week 15
3 days agoPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Grant Calcaterra had three catches for 16 yards in Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers. With Dallas Goedert (knee) on the Injured Reserve list, Calcaterra took over as the team's starting tight end. While he only had three grabs, he at least found the end zone for the first time of his career. With the 26-year-old expected to remain atop the depth chart, he has streaming value for the Week 15 showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Source: ESPN
