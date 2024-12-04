Giants Planning To Start Drew Lock In Week 14
2 days agoThe New York Giants are planning to give quarterback Drew Lock a second straight start this Sunday in Week 14 against the New Orleans Saints, according to head coach Brian Daboll. Tommy DeVito (forearm) will be limited in practice on Wednesday. Lock got the start over the injured DeVito in the Thanksgiving Day loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys last Thursday and didn't impress at all in his first start for the G-Men, going 21-for-32 for 178 yards, no touchdowns, an interception (pick-six) and a fumble. However, he did carry the ball four times for 57 yards and a rushing TD to save his fantasy stat line. The 28-year-old might just be keeping the seat warm under center until DeVito gets past his right-forearm injury. Against the Saints defense this weekend, Lock will be nothing more than a low-end QB2 for fantasy managers in superflex leagues.
Source: ESPN New York - Jordan Raanan
