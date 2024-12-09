Giannis Antetokounmpo Probable For Tuesday
2 days agoMilwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is currently listed as probable ahead of Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. The superstar forward has been a regular on the injury report, but has only missed two games this season. It's highly unlikely that Antetokounmpo misses this game given that it's the NBA Cup Quarterfinals. Fantasy managers should double check ahead of tip-off, but Antetokounmpo should be fine for Tuesday's game. If he sits, Bobby Portis would see increased playing time and be a strong streaming option.
Source: NBA Injury Report
