Giannis Antetokounmpo Expected To Play On Tuesday
3 weeks agoMilwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable ahead of Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The superstar forward has been a regular on the injury report this season due to a lingering knee issue. Despite that, Antetokounmpo has only missed two games this season due to injury. The expectation is that he'll be good to go for the NBA Cup Championship. Fantasy managers should check back ahead of tip-off, but he should be out there, barring any setbacks.
Source: NBA Injury Report
Source: NBA Injury Report