Giannis Antetokounmpo Cleared For Tuesday
3 days agoMilwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is available ahead of Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. As expected, Antetokounmpo will play after being listed as probable on the injury report. The expectation is that Antetokounmpo will have a normal workload in this game. Antetokounmpo has been battling through tendinitis in his knee throughout the season. Despite that, he continues to suit up and play at an elite level. Fantasy managers can feel safe getting Antetokounmpo back in their lineups on Tuesday.
Source: Eric Nehm
Source: Eric Nehm