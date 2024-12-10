George Pickens Has Outside Chance Of Playing In Week 15
3 days agoPittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) has an outside chance of being able to suit up in Week 15 to face the Philadelphia Eagles. Tomlin said if he was pressed, he'd consider Pickens doubtful to play. Pickens suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain late last week in practice and didn't play in the Week 14 win over the division-rival Cleveland Browns. The 23-year-old deep threat is now looking unlikely for this weekend, so fantasy managers need to move him to their benches and look for backup options, if you don't have one already. Pickens is Pittsburgh's top wideout and quarterback Russell Wilson's favorite target, so a second straight absence will make things much more difficult against Philly. In Pickens' absence against Cleveland, tight end Pat Freiermuth scored and was the team's leading receiver, with receiver Van Jefferson also finding the end zone.
Source: 93.7 The Fan
