Geno Smith Leaves Week 15 With Knee Injury
3 weeks agoSeattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (knee) suffered a knee injury in the team's Week 15 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Smith had only managed 149 passing yards and an interception prior to his injury. The Seahawks' offense was not able to do anything against a solid Packers defense. Their only hope was to try to control the game on the ground and avoid throwing at an excellent Packers secondary. However, the Packers jumped out to a big first-quarter lead and forced Seattle to air it out. The severity of Smith's injury is unknown. Early tests suggest that it is structurally intact but he will undergo imaging on Monday. Smith's injury does not affect his fantasy value so much as it does that of the Seahawks' skill position players. The offense was abysmal when Sam Howell replaced Smith which could significantly affect the fantasy production of Seattle's running backs and wide receivers. However, Smith has a solid matchup in Week 16 against the Minnesota Vikings if he can make it back to the field.
Source: Brady Henderson
