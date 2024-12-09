Gary Harris Will Remain Sidelined Tuesday
2 days agoOrlando Magic guard Gary Harris (hamstring) is on his way to missing his eighth consecutive game after being ruled out for the NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Now that Franz Wagner (oblique) has hit the injury report along with Paolo Banchero (oblique) and Harris, Cole Anthony gets a bigger crack at the rotation while Anthony Black gets some more minutes off of the bench as well. In their last game, Anthony posted 14 points, three assists, two rebounds, two blocks, and one steal while Black registered eight points, three rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal.
Source: NBA Injury Report
