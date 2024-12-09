Garrett Wilson Ready To Ask For A Trade?
2 days agoThe Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt suggests that it might not be a matter of if, but rather when, frustrated New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson asks for a trade out of town. Only in his third season with the Jets, Wilson appears to be fed up with the losing after being eliminated from the postseason yet again in the Week 14 loss to the division-rival Miami Dolphins. Wilson will be eligible to negotiate a long-term contract extension for the first time in his career after the season, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him want to move on with it feeling like a full teardown is coming this offseason. The former first-rounder just has not been on the same page with quarterback Aaron Rodgers far too frequently. The 24-year-old has been solid in fantasy, though, averaging 12.2 half-PPR points (tied for 19th), although he hasn't scored since Oct. 31. Leaving the Jets would most likely give Wilson more long-term fantasy value.
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
