Garrett Wilson Goes For 66 Yards, TD In Week 17
2 weeks agoNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson caught seven of his eight targets for 66 yards and a touchdown while losing a fumble in a 40-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 17. Wilson, who is rumored to be considering requesting a trade in the offseason if Aaron Rodgers remains as the team's quarterback in 2025, was one of the team's few bright spots in the blowout loss to Buffalo. His touchdown came on a nine-yard pass from Tyrod Taylor in the fourth quarter. Wilson will take a career-high seven touchdown catches into the season finale against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18.
Source: NFL.com
