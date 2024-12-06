Freddie Freeman Undergoes Ankle Surgery, Expected To Be Ready For Spring Training
14 hours agoLos Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (ankle) underwent surgery on his right ankle, according to the team. This procedure will remove loose bodies from the ankle area. Freeman was a crucial part of the Dodgers' World Series run as he was named World Series MVP but played through this ankle injury in the process. However, it is a great sign to see that the 35-year-old should be expected to be ready by Spring Training following the surgery. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status during the offseason in case he faces a setback during his recovery. While he did see a slight drop in production this past summer, Freeman still posted a solid 282/.378/.476 line with 22 home runs and nine stole bases. Under the hood, he boasted an impressive .287 xBA and .367 xwOBA, which were both well above the average marks. Freeman should still be viewed as a top option at first base heading into the 2025 season.
Source: Los Angeles Dodgers
Source: Los Angeles Dodgers