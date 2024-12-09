Falcons Sticking With Kirk Cousins
2 days agoDespite their fourth straight loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14 that has dropped them out of the division lead in the NFC South, Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris doesn't plan to replace struggling quarterback Kirk Cousins with rookie Michael Penix Jr. "Everything is always discussed, but Kirk Cousins is our quarterback," Morris said. Cousins has thrown eight interceptions and no touchdown passes in his last four games. Up until 2024, he had never gone more than two straight games without a TD pass. In a homecoming game in Minnesota for Cousins, he threw for 344 yards on 23-for-37 passing but threw another two picks. He leads the NFL in interceptions with 15, the most he's thrown in a single season in his career. Although it's fair to expect fantasy managers to avoid Cousins with how bad he's been, he does have a get-right matchup in Week 15 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Source: The Athletic - Josh Kendall
