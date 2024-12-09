Evan Engram Quiet Against Titans
2 days agoJacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram had a quiet day against the Tennessee Titans in Week 14. He finished with four catches on six targets for 33 yards. It was always possible for Engram to have a quiet day with backup quarterback Mac Jones under center. 7.3 PPR fantasy points isn't the worst for a tight end but falls well below expectations for a player of Engram's caliber. Jones spread the ball around for most of the game, but in the fourth quarter, homed in on rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who led the team with eight receptions and 86 receiving yards. As long as Jones is under center, it will be hard for multiple receivers to thrive, especially if he has more zero touchdown games. Engram will look to improve on a solid but underwhelming outing in Week 15 against the New York Jets.
Source: RotoBaller
