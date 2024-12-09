Elijah Moore Held To Three Catches In Week 14
3 days agoCleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore caught three of his four targets for 34 yards in a 27-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14. Moore was quiet in the loss to the Steelers, finishing third on the team in receiving just one week after posting 111 receiving yards in a loss to the Denver Broncos. The veteran wideout has been a bit up-and-down of late but he's still worth keeping on fantasy rosters heading into a Week 15 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Source: NFL.com
