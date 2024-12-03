Eight Teams Interested In Tommy Kahnle
3 days agoFree agent reliever Tommy Kahnle is drawing attention on the open market, with up to eight teams showing interest in adding his services. Kahnle pitched for the Yankees last season, posting a 2.11 ERA (4.01 FIP), 1.15 WHIP, and a 15.1% K-BB% while collecting 16 holds and one save over 42 2/3 IP during the regular season. The 35-year-old even pitched eight-and-two-thirds innings of scoreless ball in the postseason before allowing all three batters he faced in the eighth inning of Game 5 of the World Series to reach base, ultimately going down as the losing pitcher in the series finale. Despite that, the Yankees have been rumored as one of the teams interested in bringing him back. The veteran has a career 3.47 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and a 17.8% K-BB%, but would likely only be relevant for fantasy in leagues that reward holds unless he were to be thrust into a closing role for some reason, although the righty has just eight career saves.
Source: Jon Heyman
