Eagles Sign C.J. Uzomah To Active Roster
2 days agoThe Philadelphia Eagles announced on Wednesday that they signed tight end C.J. Uzomah to the 53-man active roster and signed wide receiver Parris Campbell to their practice squad. The move to add Uzomah to the active roster comes after starting tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) suffered a knee injury in the Week 13 win over the Baltimore Ravens that has him listed as week-to-week moving forward. The 31-year-old veteran tight end has been brought up from the practice squad in each of the last three games but hasn't been targeted at all in the passing game. If Goedert is inactive for Week 14 against the visiting Carolina Panthers this Sunday, it will likely be Grant Calcaterra that fantasy managers should consider streaming as a TE2 sleeper in fantasy, not Uzomah. The move to bring Uzomah up is a sign that the Eagles don't plan on having Goedert available this week.
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
