Eagles D/ST Dominates In Week 17 Victory
2 weeks agoThe Philadelphia Eagles defense/special teams cemented their status as the NFL's top fantasy unit of Week 17 going into Sunday night with a commanding performance in their 41-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Led by standout safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson—who snagged two interceptions and returned one for a touchdown—the Eagles defense was a nightmare for the Cowboys offense. They also forced and recovered two fumbles, while adding a sack and holding Dallas to just seven points. This complete performance showcases why the Eagles remain one of the premier defensive units in the league.
Source: ESPN
