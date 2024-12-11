Dustin Hopkins To Remain Browns Kicker In Week 15
2 days agoCleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday that kicker Dustin Hopkins will kick for the team this weekend in Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs. With Hopkins struggling mightily for most of the year, the Browns signed Riley Patterson to their practice squad this week. "Dustin's our kicker but we'll work through it this week," Stefanski said. The 34-year-old veteran will start this Sunday, but if he struggles again, the Browns could decide to make a change going into Week 16 against the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals. Hopkins missed two field goals in last week's loss to the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers and has made just 16 of his 25 field-goal attempts this year. Especially in a tough matchup against the Chiefs' stingy defense, fantasy managers should be avoiding Hopkins as their kicker in Week 15.
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
