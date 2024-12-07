Draymond Green To Continue Operating From Off The Bench
4 days agoAccording to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will continue to come off the bench. The 34-year-old missed two games before returning for Friday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, finishing with 10 points, nine boards, six assists, and two steals in 26 minutes in a reserve role. Head coach Steve Kerr indicated the move was made to keep Green healthy. At the same time, the team hopes to see more signs of life from Jonathan Kuminga, who has averaged 15.4 points in seven starts during the 2024-25 campaign. With that in mind, Green should continue to get minutes, so the move may actually work out in his favor, considering he has had issues staying healthy over the years.
Source: Anthony V Slate
