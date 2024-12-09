Doo Ho Choi Scores TKO Win At UFC 310
2 days agoOn the main card of UFC 310, Doo Ho Choi defeated Nate Landwehr by a third-round TKO. Choi imposed his will from the opening bell, dominated Landwehr on the feet and was winning the grappling exchanges. In the third round, Choi caught Landwehr in a deep crucifix and started punishing him with punches and elbows, forcing the referee to stop the fight. In 13:21 of action, Choi landed four takedowns and 78 significant strikes. Choi improved his record to 16-4-1 with this victory.
Source: UFC
