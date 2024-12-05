Dontayvion Wicks A Dart-Throw Flex Option In Week 14
2 days agoGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks has a golden opportunity to produce in Week 14 as the Packers head to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. Wicks saw plenty of action in the Packers' home win against the Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving night, where he earned five targets. He saw that action after Romeo Doubs (concussion) left the game and Doubs has been ruled out for this Thursday's game. On a per-route basis, Wicks has fallen off last season as he's caught just 21-of-50 targets on the season. With six teams on bye, Wicks could find his way into fantasy lineups as a low-end desperation flex in Week 14.
Source: RotoBaller
