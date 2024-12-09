Dodgers, Blake Treinen Agree On Two-Year Deal
2 days agoThe Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back reliever Blake Treinen on a two-year, $22 million contract. The 36-year-old had a fantastic season coming out of the 'pen for the Dodgers, recording 16 holds and a save on the back of a 1.93 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and an 11:56 BB:K over 46 2/3 IP. It was a superb bounce-back performance after missing all of 2023 and most of 2022 with a shoulder injury. The 2024 campaign culminated with two-and-a-third innings of one-hit ball in Game 5 of the World Series where he allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three, going down as the winning pitcher in the series finale. For his career, the righty owns a 2.78 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and a 24.8% strikeout rate. For fantasy in 2025, he'll be relevant in any league that rewards holds and could be considered in other leagues were he pressed into a closer role.
Source: Jeff Passan
