DJ Moore Remains A Bright Spot Despite Week 14 Loss
2 days agoChicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore was one of the few bright spots in the team's difficult 38-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14. Despite the blowout, Moore finished with a solid line of six receptions for 49 yards on a team-high eight targets, continuing to show positive signs of growth in the Bears' offense. However, with the Bears struggling to move the ball through the air, it was a tough day for all of the team's pass catchers. The Bears only managed 134 passing yards in total, limiting Moore's overall ceiling. Still, his consistent target share and ability to get open remain encouraging for fantasy managers. As the Bears look to bounce back, Moore will be key in their efforts when they face the Minnesota Vikings next Monday night in a crucial rematch.
Source: ESPN
