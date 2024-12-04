DJ Moore, Keenan Allen Miss Practice On Wednesday
2 days agoChicago Bears wide receivers DJ Moore (quadriceps) and Keenan Allen (ankle) were both listed as non-participants on Wednesday for the team's first practice of the week. The Bears played last Thursday on Thanksgiving in the loss to the division-rival Detroit Lions, so they'll have extra time to heal heading into Sunday's Week 14 game against the San Francisco 49ers. However, Moore and Allen will be worth watching the next few days to see if they are just being rested or if their injuries are serious. Both wideouts had big games in Week 13, with Moore catching eight passes (16 targets) for 97 yards and one touchdown, and Allen going for a 5-73-1 line on eight targets. If one or both of Moore and/or Allen are in danger of missing Sunday's contest against the Niners, rookie Rome Odunze would have clear WR2 upside in fantasy.
Source: Bears Communications
Source: Bears Communications