DeVonta Smith Logs Full Practice Wednesday
2 days agoPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) logged a full practice on Wednesday. Smith's practice participation is a welcome sight for fantasy managers deprived of his services for the past two weeks. Smith has had an up-and-down season in 2024. He has multiple games in the WR2 range. However, he has also played several games in which he was borderline unplayable. The Eagles' offense has primarily run through running back Saquon Barkley (rest) this season and Smith has not reached the heights that we know he is capable of. Still, he draws a solid matchup in Week 14. The Eagles will host the porous defense of the Carolina Panthers. Should Smith continue his practice participation and ultimately suit up, then he is in a great position to succeed this week. This is especially true with tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) week-to-week. Fantasy managers should monitor the situation throughout the week to ensure that Smith does not suffer any setbacks.
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Source: Philadelphia Eagles