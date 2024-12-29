DeVonta Smith Eclipses Century Mark, Scores Two Touchdowns
2 weeks agoPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith caught six of his seven targets for 120 yards and two touchdowns in their decisive victory against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Smith left the game for a brief window with a wrist injury. However, that did not seem to alter his performance as he paced all Philadelphia pass catchers in yards and receptions. He caught his first score of the game from Kenny Pickett on a 22-yard pass. He found the end zone again, this time on a 25-yard strike from Tanner McKee. His longest reception of the afternoon went for 49 yards. Despite catching passes from a multiple backup quarterbacks, Smith showcased his elite upside with his first multi-touchdown performance of the season. Smith will look to stay hot in a divisional tilt in Week 18 against the New York Giants.
Source: ESPN.com
