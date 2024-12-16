De'Von Achane's Touchdown Streak Comes To An End In Week 15 Loss
3 weeks agoMiami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane carried the ball 12 times for 41 yards and caught all seven of his targets for 35 yards in the 20-12 Week 14 loss to the Houston Texans. The Miami offense's struggles to run the ball effectively continue with only 52 total rushing yards. This is the first time he has not gotten into the endzone in four games. Despite the poor rushing totals, his receiving output again saved Achane's fantasy day. This marks the sixth time in the last seven games that Achane has gone over 14+ PPR fantasy points. He once again paced the Miami backfield in touches by a wide margin and figures to continue that for the rest of the season. His next matchup will be back at home against the San Francisco 49ers.
Source: NFL
