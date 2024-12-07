Devin Singletary Likely Remains In No. 2 Role For Week 14
4 days agoNew York Giants running back Devin Singletary remains an unreliable fantasy option for Week 14 against the New Orleans Saints. On one hand, Singletary did draw the start last week, getting a potentially expanded role after Tyrone Tracy Jr. had fumbled three times over the two previous games. However, Tracy ended up handling the bulk of the backfield work as Singletary finished with just seven carries for 23 yards. The 27-year-old has tallied a career-low 4.01 yards per carry this year and remains the Giants' No. 2 option out of the backfield heading into Sunday's contest. Even against a Saints defense struggling to defend the run, Singletary is not a trustworthy fantasy option. He can be benched in all leagues with 14 or fewer teams.
Source: RotoBaller
