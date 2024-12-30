Devin Culp Surpasses 50 Yards
2 weeks agoTampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Devin Culp was able to make an impact on the field during Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs were without Cade Otton (knee), so Culp saw increased playing time. The rookie tight end hauled in three of his four targets for 53 yards in the win. This was the first time that Culp has been involved in the passing game this season. He finished with the third-most yardage in the receiving game during his Week 17 victory. Despite that, Culp is unlikely to carry much value going forward. Otton is going to be the starter once healthy and Culp will go back to being a depth option on this team.
Source: ESPN
