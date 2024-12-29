Devaughn Vele Catches Two Passes In Loss
2 weeks agoDenver Broncos wide receiver Devaughn Vele has failed to make much of an impact over the last few weeks. On Saturday, Vele hauled in both his targets for 27 yards in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Vele has now been held to two or less receptions and 27 receiving yards or fewer in each of his last four games. The rookie wideout is falling back on the depth chart, but is worth holding in dynasty leagues due to his long term potential.
Source: ESPN
