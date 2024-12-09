Detroit Expressing Interest In Jack Flaherty
3 days agoAccording to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Detroit Tigers have expressed interest in reuniting with free-agent starting pitcher Jack Flaherty. Flaherty opened the 2024 season with the Tigers but was eventually traded at the deadline to the Los Angeles Dodgers and played a crucial role in helping them win the World Series. However, the Tigers made an incredible run down the stretch and reached the postseason after selling at the trade deadline. Given their late-season success, the Tigers are interested in improving their roster to compete again in 2025. The 29-year-old enjoyed a nice bounce-back campaign last season, holding a 3.17 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 162 frames. These were his best numbers since the 2021 season. Even though the Tigers have one of the best starting pitchers in baseball leading their rotation in Tarik Skubal, Flaherty would be a strong No. 2 and put them in a good position to compete in the AL Central.
Source: Ken Rosenthal
