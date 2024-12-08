Desmond Ridder Plays Turnover-Free Football In Relief
3 days agoLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder completed 12 of his 18 pass attempts for 101 yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions during Sunday's Week 14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also took one sack and rushed for three yards. Ridder entered in relief of Aidan O'Connell (knee), who was carted to the locker room and quickly ruled during the third quarter. The 25-year-old hasn't started a game this season, but he has made three appearances coming off the bench for Vegas. He could be headed for his first start of the year next week if O'Connell is forced to miss extended time. In Week 15, the Raiders face the Atlanta Falcons, potentially putting Ridder in a position to get revenge against his old team.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller