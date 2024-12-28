Derius Davis Scores Again In Week 17
2 weeks agoLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Derius Davis scored another touchdown in a Week 17 win over the New England Patriots. Davis scored in Week 16 and followed that up with another trip to the end zone in this one. He made the most of his opportunity though, as he was not particularly heavily involved. He was targeted twice in the passing game, making both catches for a total of 29 yards. His touchdown came on a 23-yard pass from Justin Herbert in the first quarter to open the scoring. Davis also added one rushing attempt, but ended up losing three yards on the try. He's an exciting role player in the Bolts offense, but despite the two touchdown-scoring games in a row, he's unlikely to be consistent enough to provide fantasy value in leagues that continue for another week.
Source: ESPN.com
