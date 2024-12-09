Derek Carr Suffers Major Fracture In Non-Throwing Hand, Likely Done For The Season
2 days agoPer Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (hand) sustained a "significant" fracture in his left hand during Sunday's 14-11 win over the New York Giants. Rapoport noted that Carr will miss multiple weeks with the injury, and it's "almost certainly season-ending." It will be the second time in 2024 that the 33-year-old will miss a stretch of time (abdomen [Weeks 6-8]). According to interim coach Darren Rizzi, the team has no plans to place the Fresno State product on IR -- giving him a chance to make a comeback at some point. Quarterback Jake Haener took over for Carr in Week 14 and projects to be the next man up as it is now. Haener will get a home tilt against the Washington Commanders as his first test.
Source: Ian Rapoport
