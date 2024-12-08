Derek Carr May Have Fractured Non-Throwing Hand
3 days agoNew Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (hand) finished with 219 yards, one touchdown, and one pick in Sunday's win over the New York Giants. He added two carries for 12 yards. Unfortunately, Carr exited the contest late, with NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reporting that the signal-caller was seen leaving the stadium in a cast. Even worse, there's concern he fractured his non-throwing hand. Either way, Carr may miss some time. There's also a chance he's done for the year. But in the meantime, Jake Haener would presumably start in Week 15 versus Washington if Carr isn't active.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport