Dereck Lively II Cleared To Meet The Grizzlies
3 days agoDallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (knee) will play on Tuesday night versus the Memphis Grizzlies. The 20-year-old has averaged 8.8 points, 7.1 assists, and 1.6 blocks during the 2024-25 campaign, so he hasn't been the most consistent source of production for fantasy managers. But his presence should lower the fantasy potential of Daniel Gafford, who had 19 points in 27 minutes in Sunday's win over Portland. However, both men are capable of having big nights, giving them credibility for fantasy managers. On the other hand, Dwight Powell, who logged 15 minutes against the Blazers, will have a tough time getting on the floor.
Source: Dallas Mavericks
