Demarcus Robinson Questionable To Return In Week 14
3 days agoLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Buffalo Bills. The wideout came down hard after catching a deep throw from Matthew Stafford. Unfortunately, offsetting pass interference calls resulted in the catch being wiped off the board. If Robinson doesn't return, he'll finish without a catch (one target), with Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, and Tutu Atwell likely in line for a few more targets.
Source: Stu Jackson
Source: Stu Jackson