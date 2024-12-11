Demarcus Robinson Picks Up Another DNP On Tuesday
3 days agoLos Angeles Rams wide receivers Demarcus Robinson (shoulder) and Jordan Whittington (shoulder) both missed practice for the second straight day this week on Tuesday. On a short week with a game coming on Thursday night in Week 15 against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers, it's even more likely that both Robinson and Whittington could be held out on Thursday evening. Robinson has had a nose for the end zone with a career-high seven touchdowns in 2024, but he's an inconsistent WR4/flex for fantasy managers in deeper leagues. It would be wise to avoid him this week, and if he's inactive on Thursday, Tutu Atwell would have more DFS sleeper appeal as the WR3 behind Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. Whittington, a sixth-round rookie out of Texas, hasn't seen a target since Week 5 and has only 18 receptions on the year for 201 yards and no TDs in his first 11 NFL contests.
Source: The Athletic - Jourdan Rodrigue
Source: The Athletic - Jourdan Rodrigue