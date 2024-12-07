DeAndre Hopkins To Face Chargers In Week 14
4 days agoKansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night in Week 14. The veteran receiver had four catches for 90 yards in last week's win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Hopkins and Patrick Mahomes connected for multiple chunk plays in Week 13 and will attempt to build on that chemistry this week against the Chargers. The Chargers rank 14th in fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers this season, making them a relatively neutral matchup. The 32-year-old has displayed reliability as a pass catcher in this Kansas City offense and should continue to be heavily involved. That said, Travis Kelce is the player most likely to be fed targets in the passing attack, meaning Hopkins must be efficient with his opportunities to be fantasy-relevant. Hopkins is ranked WR30 in our RotoBaller Half-PPR rankings this week, making him a WR3/flex option. Fantasy managers can start Hopkins in this matchup, but be aware that he has a low floor.
Source: Kansas City Chiefs - Twitter
