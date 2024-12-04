Davante Adams Open To Returning To Jets In 2025
2 days agoNew York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams said he's open to returning to the team next season, although there are many factors out of his control, including contract issues and quarterback Aaron Rodgers' future. Adams also said he has no regrets about joining the Jets this year and he's enjoyed his experience, even though the team hasn't been able to turn their season around. If Rodgers isn't back in New York, which isn't expected, it's unlikely the 31-year-old All-Pro wideout will be. The six-time Pro Bowler only played in three games with the Las Vegas Raiders this year before forcing his way out of town to reunite with his buddy Rodgers after working with him in Green Bay earlier in his career. In six games with Gang Green, Adams has caught 31 of 58 targets for 344 yards and two touchdowns. He's still an every-week starter, but sharing valuable targets with Garrett Wilson caps his fantasy upside.
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
