Davante Adams Officially Active For Week 17
2 weeks agoNew York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (hip) is officially active for Sunday's Week 17 contest against the Buffalo Bills. He had been listed as questionable after logging a limited practice on Friday. The veteran receiver has been dominant lately, catching 39 passes for 441 yards and five touchdowns over his last four games. He is the overall WR1 in half-PPR leagues during that span, ranking a couple points ahead of Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase. Adams should continue to be treated as a high-end WR1 option against the Bills on Sunday. He's especially intriguing given speculation that Aaron Rodgers may target Adams for his 500th career passing touchdown.
Source: Chris Brown
