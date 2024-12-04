D'Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson Miss Wednesday's Practice
2 days agoChicago Bears running backs D'Andre Swift (quadriceps) and Roschon Johnson (concussion) were both listed as DNPs for Wednesday's practice. The good news is the Bears have extra time to tend to their injuries after losing last Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game to the division-rival Detroit Lions, but Chicago's backfield is ailing and could be short-handed for a Week 14 meeting with the similarly banged-up San Francisco 49ers. If neither Swift nor Johnson manage to get the green light to play this weekend, the Bears would be forced to use third-stringer Travis Homer as their lead back, which would obviously be bad news for their offense on a team that has lost six straight games. The 25-year-old Swift has been the Bears' primary back all season. He had a streak of four straight games with a rushing touchdown from Weeks 4-7, but he's scored just once since.
Source: Bears Communications
Source: Bears Communications