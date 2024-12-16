Dalton Kincaid Catches Four Passes In Return
3 weeks agoBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid caught four passes for 53 yards in the team's 48-42 win against the Detroit Lions. The 25-year-old returned to action following a three-game absence due to a knee injury. He was heavily involved in the offense, tying wide receiver Khalil Shakir as the team's target leader (7). He also caught a pass in the endzone that was called back for a penalty. Despite seeing plenty of targets, Kincaid failed to reach double-digit PPR points. With just three games of more than 10 points in 11 opportunities, Kincaid's disappointing season continues.
Source: RotoBaller
