Cubs And Reds In On Garrett Crochet
2 days agoThe Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds are said to be possible trade partners that are interested in acquiring the services of White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet. Talks of the lefty leaving Chicago swirled around the trade deadline last season, but nothing ever came to fruition. The 25-year-old was an All-Star in 2024, posting a 3.02 ERA and 0.95 WHIP prior to the break (107 1/3 IP), but slowed considerably and had his innings limited in the second half, posting a 5.12 ERA and 1.40 WHIP after the break (38 2/3 IP). The strikeout rate remained elite throughout the season, finishing with a 29.6% K-BB% in 32 starts. Both teams have already made attempts to bolster their rotation this offseason, with the Cubs landing LHP Matthew Boyd from the Guardians and the Reds acquiring RHP Brady Singer from the Royals. Provided he can stay healthy and somewhat dependent on his landing spot, Crochet should be one of the top pitchers for fantasy in 2025.
Source: Jon Morosi
