Cub Swanson Pulls Off Upset At UFC Tampa
3 weeks agoCub Swanson picked up a third-round KO win over Billy Quarantillo in the co-main event of UFC Tampa. Swanson entered the fight as the betting underdog and he had a good first round outstirking Quarantillo. However, in the second round, Swanson slowed down and was controlled for 1:38. In the third round, Swanson landed a beautiful 1-2 combo that KO'd Quarantillo. With the win, Swanson is now 30-14 as a pro and 15-10 in the UFC. Swanson could have one more fight but did hint at this being his last.
Source: UFC
