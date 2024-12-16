Cooper Rush Remains Poised In Week 15 Win
3 weeks agoDallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush had a solid showing in the 30-14 win over the Carolina Panthers. Rush only turned the ball over once on a lost fumble and tossed three touchdowns. He completed 18-of-29 passes for 214 yards, helping the Cowboys notch their sixth win of the season. Rush will be back in action in another solid matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night for Week 16, likely landing in QB2 range again.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller