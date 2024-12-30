Cooper Rush Inefficient In Blowout Loss
2 weeks agoDallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush struggled to get going in Sunday's 41-7 blowout loss against Philadelphia. Rush completed 15-of-28 passes for 147 yards, tossing a touchdown and two interceptions on the day. He also rushed once for a two-yard gain. The career backup has been up-and-down since replacing Dak Prescott (hamstring) in Week 9, with this week's showing being one of his lowest points. Rush will start one final time in Week 18 against the Washington Commanders.
Source: RotoBaller
