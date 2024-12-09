Colby Parkinson Catches One Pass Against Buffalo
2 days agoLos Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson converted his lone target into an 11-yard reception during Sunday's Week 14 win over the Buffalo Bills. The 25-year-old played 48 percent of the offensive snaps, which was his highest mark since Week 8. However, his role has remained quite modest as he has caught just one singular pass in each of his last four contests. Parkinson remains behind Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, and Demarcus Robinson in the Rams' pecking order, and as a result, he belongs on waivers in most fantasy formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller